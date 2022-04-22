What Diego Maradona and Van Nistelrooy said about Asamoah Gyan’s greatness

Van Nistelrooy overwhelmed by Gyan’s performance at 2014 WC

At the prime of Asamoah Gyan’s career, his performance did not only attract the attention of football fans but also football stars including Argentina football legend Diego Maradona and Netherlands legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy.



After an impressive display in Ghana’s 2-2 game against Germany at the 2014 World Cup when Gyan was playing in the UAE, Ruud Van Nistelrooy questioned why such a talent was playing in the UAE instead of Europe.



Van Nistelrooy urged Gyan to return to Europe to play among some of the big stars in football.



“Why is Gyan playing in the UAE? I don’t know what he is doing there. He should be playing with a top side in Europe. He had a tremendous game [against Germany],” Van Nistelrooy said on ESPN.

Gyan became the record signing player for Sunderland in 2010 costing them £13 million but decided to join Al Ain a year later with a speculated loan fee of £6 million and later signed a permanent deal with the UAE club after a successful season.



Gyan was a major threat to opposing defenders in UAE, scoring 123 goals in 123 games in all competitions.



During his stint in UAE, the late Diego Maradona described the Ghanaian striker as a dangerous player and admitted that Gyan was irreplaceable at Al Ain.



"Al Ain have lost Gyan. He is a very dangerous player, so we have to wait and see how they manage without him,” Diego Maradona made this statement when he managed Al Wasl.



He won the Pro League goal scorers accolade in three consecutive seasons.





After his four years stint with Al Ain, Gyan won five titles which included 3 UAE Pro League, UAE President's Cup and UAE Super Cup.



Gyan is the first African player to score in three World Cup finals in a row.



With Cameroonian icon Roger Milla, he holds the record for most goals scored by an African at the World Cup.



He is the youngest player to score for Ghana, and he currently holds the West Africans' all-time goal scoring record with 40 goals in 80 games.