What Eddie Nketiah said after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace

What Eddie Nketiah Said After Arsenal's 2 0 Win Over Jordan Ayew's Crystal Palace Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage (R)

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian striker, Eddie Nketiah, has reacted to Arsenal's victory over Crystal Palace on the opening day of the 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

The Gunners got off to a flying start in the new season after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 away from home at Selhurst Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.

A first-half strike from Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi late in the second half was enough for Arsenal to pick up their first three points of the season.

Reacting to the victory, Eddie Nketiah, who was an 83rd-minute substitute, thanked the fans for their support as they begin the journey to reclaim their lost glory.

"Big 3 points last night to start the season! The support was unreal, let’s keep pushing," Eddie Nketiah wrote on his Twitter page.

Arsenal's next game will be at home against Leicester City on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



