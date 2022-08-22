What Emmanuel Gyasi said after Spezia's defeat to Inter Milan

Ghana international, Emmanuel Gyasi (R)

Spezia striker, Emmanuel Gyasi posted a motivational message on social media following the club's heavy defeat against Inter Milan.

Spezia were thrashed 3-0 by an impressive Internationale side at the San Siro on Saturday, August 19, 2022.



Inter Milan brushed off Spezia to make it two wins from two games at the start of the Serie A season.



Romelu Lukaku, in his first game at San Siro since re-joining on loan from Chelsea, headed the ball back to Lautaro Martinez to rifle in a fantastic opener from outside the box.

Hakan Calhanoglu blasted in a first-time effort and Joaquin Correa added a third from Edin Dzeko's pass.



After the heavy defeat, Gyasi shared a photo of the team taken before the kick-off accompanied by the phrase "head to the next".



The 28-year-old has featured in Spezia's first two games of the season. The club have recorded three points.