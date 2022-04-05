What FIFA officials told Alban Bagbin about Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Alban Bagbin talks football matters

Alban Bagbin rues Nyantakyi’s ban



Alban Bagbin claims Ghana football sunk after Nyantakyi’s ban



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has revealed that FIFA Executives spoke highly of Kwesi Nyantakyi’s qualities and lamented his ban from football activities.



Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former Ghana Football Association president was banned for life in 2018 by the FIFA’s Ethics Committee following an Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary into football corruption.



Speaking on football-related matters in Parliament, Alban Bagbin stated that some FIFA Executives questioned him on why Kwesi Nyantakyi was exposed in such a manner.

Bagbin said, “When I met the Executives of FIFA and said I was the Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, they said what happened? Why did you people do that?



“He was a dynamic addition. The value that he carried at their meetings. He was highly respected, he was very influential and Ghana football was up there. We thought we were handling Nyantakyi but we didn’t know we were handling the whole of Ghana.”



According to Bagbin, Senegal was able to achieve its recent feat in Africa as a result of the FIFA General Secretary, Fatma Samoura who is a Senegalese.



“Senegal is up there because the Secretary-General of FIFA is a beautiful young lady from there who is doing very well. Please leaders do not stand alone, they stand for something that is symbolic to the country. Criticise us but don’t break their hands or legs,” he stated.



