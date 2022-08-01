What Felix Afena-Gyan said about AS Roma's signing of Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala joined AS Roma as a free agent from Juventus

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan is hoping for a good season with new AS Roma signing Paulo Dybala.

28-year-old Paulo Dybala joined AS Roma as a free agent after leaving giants Juventus and will be the new face of Jose Mourinho's team for the next two seasons.



Felix Afena-Gyan has welcomed Paulo Dybala to the Giallorossi as he looks forward to partnering with the Argentine in the upcoming 2022/2023 Serie A season.



"I'm still young, I still have many years of career ahead, I still have a lot to learn, especially from the coach. it's not a problem for me, I'm sure my time will come and I'll have to take the opportunity."



"Mourinho? For me, he's like a father and parents have to be obeyed. Dybala? Surely it's a great pleasure for me to share the locker room with a big player like Dybala, it's a pleasure to be able to talk to him and train with him”.

Paulo Dybala won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia Cups during his seven-year stay with Juventus.



