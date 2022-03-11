What Ghana must do to beat Nigeria - Yaw Preko details

Ghana to play Nigeria on March 25

Former Ghana winger, Yaw Preko has offered some tactical insight into Ghana’s upcoming doubleheader against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup play-off.



Yaw Preko said on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check program that discipline and confidence will be key in getting the Black Stars to beat the Super Eagles.



Yaw Preko expects the Super Eagles to play expansive football as they did in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He envisions Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze running the flanks and warn against the threat of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.



Osimhen missed the AFCON due to injury and Preko believes that his comeback against Ghana could be the deciding factor in the tie.



Yaw Preko is however confident that the Black Stars could get one over Nigeria as the team would want to make amends for the poor performance in Cameroon.



He has tasked Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew to use the two matches as a way of winning back some love from Ghanaians.



Ghana will host Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium for the first leg of the tie.

On March 29 at the at the M.K.O stadium in Abuja, the two rivals will square it off for a place in the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



