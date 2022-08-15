2
Menu
Sports

What Ghanaians said about Black Princesses second defeat in U-20 FIFA World Cup

Black Princesses Japan FaJNIkhagAA0swy.jfif Black Princesses lost 2-0 to Japan in their second game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was another disappointing day for Ghanaians in the ongoing U-20 Women's FIFA World Cup in Costa Rica as the Black Princesses lost their second consecutive defeat in the tournament.

The Black Princesses lost by 2-0 to Japan in their second match at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Two second-half penalties condemned the Black Princesses as Maika Hamano scored from the spot in the 62nd and the 72nd minute to give Japan a 2-0 victory against Ghana.

Black Princesses were reduced to 10 players when they lost by 3-0 to the USA in the first game.

The defeat means that the Black Princesses can only qualify by beating Netherlands 6-0 and hope that Japan will be the United States in the final group game.

The performance of the team has become a major concern as some Ghanaians took to social media to pour out their frustrations about the team's abysmal performance in the tournament.

Here are some of the reactions about the game





















Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM