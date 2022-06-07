What Ghanaians should expect from Black Stars target Nico Williams

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in World Cup Group H

I feel Basque and can’t con anyone - Inaki Williams on nationality switch



Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener



The Ghana Football Association are reportedly in talks with Spanish-born Ghanaian Nico Williams over a possible nationality switch.



Nico and his elder brother, Inaki Williams are reportedly set to visit Ghana for holidays but others have linked their visit to their nationality switch.



Both players ply their trade with Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish first tier and are on the radar of the GFA.



Between the two, Nico is the new face after he tasted his first top-flight football last season, unlike Inaki who has been with the first team since 2014.

Nico is tipped to become one of the top-class wingers to have come from the Basque region. He has already earned a first-team slot at Bilbao.



He is a direct winger with quick feet and has pace. He could play on both wings because he is comfortable with both legs.



In the 2021/2022 season for Bilbao, he played as many as 34 games for the team in the Spanish Premiera La Liga.



The FA are said to be in advance talks with the two to pledge their allegiance to Ghana and play for Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Watch Nico Williams highlights below



