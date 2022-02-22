What Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah said about Black Stars goalkeeping spot

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has told sports journalist Saddick Adams that he is prepared to be the number one goalkeeper for the Black Stars.



The readiness of the Hearts of Oak goalie was disclosed by the head of Sports for Angel Broadcasting Network, Saddick Adams who confessed to having a conversation with him over the topic.



Sports Obama as he is widely known stated on Angel FM that following Attah’s heroic performance against Kotoko on Sunday, February 20, 2022, he quizzed him on his readiness for the Black Stars.



Attah, according to Saddick Adams said he is more than prepared to excel if given the chance to handle the Black Stars.

“I was standing with Attah and I commended him for the performance in the game. I then asked him if he is ready for the Black Stars and he said that, ‘boss, if they give me the chance and confidence, I will do well’.



“A friend of mine says they are not ready for the Black Stars and I asked if Wollacott has the pedigree to be Black Stars coach. The two goalkeepers gave a good account of themselves,” he said.



Meanwhile, the goalkeepers’ coach of the Black Stars Richard Kingson has hinted of a possible call-up for Richard Attah and Kotoko’s Ibrahim Danlad.



He disclosed on Hot FM that the two goalies are have distinguished themselves in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season and could be handed call-up to the Black Stars.



" They played on Sunday and there were great performances from these two quality goalkeepers and I’m sure they will be considered for Black Stars call ups, their quality is very high " he disclosed