What Hudson-Odoi told government about nationality switch – Report

Hudson-Odoi with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

• Ghana wants Hudson-Odoi to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars

• He is eligible to play for the Black Stars through his father Bismark Odoi



• The player has reportedly requested time to make a decision on his national team career



From the Presidency to the Ghana Football Association, it is no secret that there is an attempt by Ghana to steal Chelsea winger Calum Hudson-Odoi from England.



When the 20-year-old visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier this week, the issue of him switching nationality came up.



President Akufo-Addo ordered the Minister of Youth and Sports to explore means of getting him to switch nationality and represent the Black Stars instead of the Three Lions.



In a Facebook post, President Akufo-Addo said, “Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.”

In line with this directive, the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 hosted Hudson-Odoi in the presence of some President and other officials of the Ghana Football Association.



The focus of the meeting of according the ministry to deliberate on getting him play for the Black Stars.



The outcome of the meeting has not be communicated officially but Angel FM’s Saddick Adams report that Hudson-Odoi pleaded for time to think about the proposal.



Saddick Adams says Odoi who has already been capped thrice by England asked for time to speak to his family in England, he will make a decision on his future with regard to international football.



Hudson-Odoi is also said to be willing to invest in football infrastructure in the country with plan to set up an academy.



Meanwhile, Odoi has failed to rule out playing for the Black Stars.