What Jojo Wallacott said after signing for Charlton Athletic

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, is pleased to have completed his transfer from Swindon Town to League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.



Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.



"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Joe Wollacott," the club tweeted.



Speaking for the first time as a Charlton Athletic player, Wallacott described his move as ambitious.

"I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club.



"Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.



“Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously, I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play.



Jojo Wollacott joined the Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season with Swindon Town having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.





???? "It was an easy decision to come here. I feel like the manager can really develop me in the next step of my career and hopefully we can have a successful season..."



???? Watch @JJWollacott's first interview as an Addick...



