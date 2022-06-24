0
Menu
Sports

What Jojo Wallacott said after signing for Charlton Athletic

Black Stars Goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jojo Wollacott joins English League One side Charlton Athletic

Wollacott wins League Two goalkeeper of the year award

Wallacott features as Ghana qualify for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars goalkeeper, Jojo Wollacott, is pleased to have completed his transfer from Swindon Town to League One side Charlton Athletic ahead of the 2022/2022 football season.

Wollacott has signed a three-year deal with the club following the expiry of his contract at Swindon Town.

"Charlton Athletic are delighted to confirm the signing of Ghana international goalkeeper Joe Wollacott," the club tweeted.

Speaking for the first time as a Charlton Athletic player, Wallacott described his move as ambitious.

"I’m delighted. It’s the sort of club that you always want to be at. You always have the ambition to play for such a high-profile club.

"Obviously walking around the stadium you can feel the magnitude of the club. I’m really happy to be here.

“Ben being here made it an easy decision. We had a really good season last year. Obviously, I know how he wants to play and I know how he wants his goalkeeper to play.

Jojo Wollacott joined the Addicks as the best goalkeeper in the 2021/2022 English League Two season with Swindon Town having made 37 appearances and keeping 11 clean sheets.



JE/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: