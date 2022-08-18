What Kennedy Agyapong said about Asamoah Gyan's World Cup chances

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central Consistency, Kennedy Agyapong on April 10, 2022, had a bite of discussions about how Asamoah Gyan can be integrated into the current Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The inability of the current Black Stars strikers to score goals in the World Cup qualifiers and in the playoffs against Nigeria became a major concern for Ghanaians as some called for the return of Asamoah Gyan to the team.



While others raised objections about his inactiveness, Kennedy Agyapong said Asamoah Gyan will be a huge influence on the Black Stars players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



“He is an old man, he is an old man… but he can motivate the team. His presence alone will make a difference, so when they are going and they send old players along to motivate them, it can be a game changer."



“So the role of old players like Asamoah Gyan cannot be discounted, they must be sent to boost the morale of the young ones. But from what I saw from the games against Nigeria, we can go far,” Kennedy Agyapong told Happy FM.



Four months after Kennedy Agyapong's public support, Asamoah Gyan has said in an interview that he would want to have a last bite of the World Cup with the Black Stars.

“The World Cup is every footballer’s dream. I think I’ve got a bit of energy left in me to prove myself once again. I’ve been out for almost two years now due to injuries but I just need to get my body back in shape. It’s an eight-week programme and according to my physical instructor, I’m improving faster than he thought," Asamoah Gyan told the BBC.







JE/KPE