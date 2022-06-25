1
What Kotoko CEO said about coach Prosper Narteh Ogum for winning 2021/22 GPL title

Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko Vs Bechem 610x400 1 Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah has lauded the head coach of the side, Prosper Narteh Ogum for winning the just-ended 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League, the Reds unveiled Narteh Ogum on a two-year deal.

The gaffer joined the Porcupine Warriors from West Africa Football Academy [WAFA].

Having led the club to win the Premier League title in his maiden season, Nana Yaw Amponsah has lauded the trainer for his achievement with the club.

“Prosper Ogum is a good coach and when I decided to hire him, people questioned my decision but it has yielded the results we all want,” he said on Adom TV.

“I said I want to build a CHAN-like team and WAFA-like team and he has been able to live up to the expectation."

“We knew he is the best person for the job,” he added.

