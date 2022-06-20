What Kufuor said when Kotoko presented GPL title to him

Asante Kotoko present GPL trophy to former President Kufuor

"You’re indeed the Porcupine Warriors", were the words of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to the Asante Kotoko players after the club presented their 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title to him.



Asante Kotoko as part of their trophy tour presented their 24th league title to former President John Agyekum Kufuor who once served as the Board Chairman of the club in the 1990s.



The former President received the team at his residence in Accra and praised them for their hard work in the season to add another trophy to the club's cabinet while acknowledging CEO Nana Yaw Ampnsah's contribution to the team.

"Porcupine warrior, we conquer both home and abroad and that is what you have done this season, you’re indeed the Porcupine Warriors and we cannot congratulate you enough," former President John Agyekum Kufour said.



"On such an occasion, there should be popping of champagne bottles and it is sad that the trophy is not an open one because I would have dropped something in it. Today is Sunday and the banks are not open but I will give you what I have in my pocket," he added.



Asante Kotoko won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League trophy with 67 points after 34 games while their rivals Accra Hearts of Oak finished 7th on the league table with 34 points.



