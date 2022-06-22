What Kurt Okraku told Black Starlets after defeat to Burkina Faso

GFA president, Kurt Okraku addresses Ghana U-17 team

Burkina beat Ghana to qualify for WAFU U-17 final

Ghana to face Ivory Coast WAFU 3rd place match



Nigeria to face Burkina Faso in WAFU U-17 final



Ghana U-17 could not executive their host and win mission in the WAFU U-17 Zone B tournament.



The Black Starlet came short in a narrow 1-0 loss to the Baby Stallions of Burkina Faso at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.



Following the loss, Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, shared words of encouragement with the team in the dressing room.



"We share in your pain. You gave it all and you gave your best. We didn't get the results we wanted but we are with you. The development agenda of the FA will continue with this group," he said in a video post by GFA on YouTube.

Kurt assured the lads that the FA still believe in them regardless of the outcome of the tournament.



"By God willing, on Friday we will play another game. Don't worry, what we are doing here is a process to your full development. And like I told you a few days ago, I believe in this group and we believe in the group. This is not the end of the road. You gave your best but we didn't get the result. The future of this team and your future looks bright and will be good," he added.



The defeat means Ghana will miss out on the 2023 U-17 Africa Youth Championship in Algeria after failing to qualify for the final.



Nigeria and Burkina Faso are the two countries set to represent West Africa in the tournament.



The Starlet will face Ivory Coast in a battle for third place on Friday, June 24, 2022, while Nigeria take on Burkina in the finals.



