What Kwesi Nyantakyi said about Asamoah Gyan in his book

Former President, Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has shared his fondest memory of working with former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.



In Gyan’s book titled LeGYANdary, Nyantakyi disclosed that “Asamoah Gyan is a result-oriented person, a focused man, a determined character and above all a team player.”



Despite several issues that ensued during their working period, the former GFA boss professed that he has no regrets about working with Gyan because he always “expresses his opinions on how to continuously improve upon the Black Stars and is very dedicated to making the team the very best.”



Nyantakyi urged Gyan to nurture young footballers to be able to take over from where he left off in the national team.

Asamoah Gyan's was successfully launched on April 30, 2022 with the likes of Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and many football stars in attendance.



Read the full statement on what Nyantakyi said about Asamoah Gyan below



Asamoah Gyan is a result-oriented person, a focused man, a determined character and above all a team player.



My experiences working with him were very memorable because he exuded a lot of confidence and dedication to achieve set targets. He contributed to debates on how to improve the team, was always open to suggestion and forthcoming with ideas on how best things could be done. He is a team player, both on and off the field and exhibited these traits for all to see.



Asamoah kept encouraging young players, pushing them to give their belt and finding ways of building their confidence when given the chance to play. He is a role model to many young talents. He is a shining example to the youth and to many young men and women aspiring to become the very best versions of themselves



A jama leader, a motivator, a counsellor - he played many roles in the Black Stars. He was diligent at ensuring the morale in camp was always high and wouldn't let the team be battered and bogged down, no matter what. He has an excellent personality, affable and open to everyone. He as always determined to achieve success.

In all my dealings and engagements with him, I never regret having the chance to work with him. He has and still continues to express his opinions on how to continuously improve upon the Black Stars and is very dedicated to making the team the very best.



The Baby Jet is, in my opinion, one of the greatest of all time to ever wear the Ghanaian jersey. Right from Ghana's Division One to the national U 23 team-the Black Meteors-to the senior national team, he has made a massive impact both on the national front and at club level. He has done very well for himself, achieving feats some dare only dream of wish him the very best and pray for good health long life and prosperity in any endeavour he will pursue beyond football. And hope he takes some youngsters under his wings and grooms them to take over from him!



