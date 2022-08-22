What Mohammed Kudus told Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder in a face-to-face meeting

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax manager, Alfred Schreuder has revealed that he has held three meetings with Ghanaian midfielder, Kudus Mohammed over the latter's lack of game time.

Schreuder said in those three meetings, Kudus made it clear that he deserves a place in the line-up.



According to the manager, he shares Kudus' disappointment but also commends the young midfielder for remaining calm in a difficult situation.



“We spoke with him 3 times. He believes he should play. But hey, only 11 can play. At times, I can see he is disappointed. That is normal. It's whether you can control yourself for the team. He handles that well. Today he showed a high level,” Alfred Schreuder sad after Ajax win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Mohammed Kudus,22, had in 17 minutes for Ajax in their 1-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday, August 22, 2022. Despite having few minutes he was one of the best-rated players in the game, with 7.3 sofascore ratings.



He won the Most duels(8/8), completed the most successful dribbles(6/6), and finished with the joint-most fouls won(2).



