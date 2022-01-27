What Mohammed Salisu said in the past about playing for Ghana

Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu

Grusah reveal Salisu's intentions not to play for Ghana

Salisu turns down Black Stars call-up



Salisu will play for Ghana at the right time, GFA reveal



Mohammed Salisu decision not to play for Ghana’s senior national team has become one of the most topical issues in the country following the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.



The underwhelming display of the team has resurrected calls for the inclusion of Salisu and other players of Ghanaians descent who are enjoying regular football at club level.

In the public space, the Southampton defender is yet to make a statement on his commitment to the Black Stars but reports from some journalists and persons close to him state that playing for Ghana is not one of his ambitions.



The only time, Salisu has addressed the Black Stars issue was in 2019 when he turned down a Black Stars call-up.



It later emerged that the defender is still nursing some pain over a decision by handlers of the national under-17 team to reject him. This claim was debunked by the spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum.



“Mohammed Salisu has confirmed to play for us and he is part of our plans. The moment isn’t right to invite him,” he told Nhyira FM.

“We are only happy he has overcome his challenges at Southampton and started getting playing time. He is top quality material for the Premier League undoubtedly and will help us. When COVID-19 restrictions are lifted he will be back on our radar,” Mr Asante added.



The Southampton player later in an interview with MozzartSport Kenya, Salisu expressed his willingness to play for the Black Stars at the right time.



“I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team,” the defender said.



“I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”

Following Ghana’s shocking performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, there have been conversations about why the player has not yet made his intentions to represent Ghana.



According to a renowned football administrator, Alhaji Karim Grunsah the Southampton defender disclosed to him that he has no intentions of playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.



Grusah disclosed that he was encouraged by the FA to convince Salisu but the player warned him to stay away from his matter.



"The Black Stars Chairman tasked me to speak to Salisu cos he's from Kumasi. I called his dad & he linked me to him. Salisu flatly told me to stay away from his matter," the King Faisal bankroller told Akinka FM.

“I'm not the only person who has spoken to him. I know CK Akonnor went to him, he said he won't play. Even the GFA President said he found where his mother stays and went to her. I don't know what happened but the Salisu is not ready to play" he added.



According to him, Salisu questioned if he [Grusah] would allow his son to play for Ghana.



“He questioned me that if he was my son, would I advise him to play for Ghana?” he said.



Despite the statements made by Grusah, Mohammed Salisu is yet to respond to the issue.