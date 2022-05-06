What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars

Kurt Okraku meets Black Stars players

The Ghana Football Association appears to be making progress in getting Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars as the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, has had a conversation with the player.



The Ghana Football Association president, who was on a working visit in Europe, had a fruitful and friendly meeting with the player at his base in England.



In the course of their conversation in Hausa, Kurt Okraku asked Salisu about his intentions to play for the Black Stars and jokingly asked the player if he rather wanted him to be on the pitch.

"If you don't play football, am I the one who is going to play?" Kurt Okraku asked the Southampton star.



However, in response, Salisu stated that Ghana has several players, but the problem is about the football administrators.



Although the player did not state the problem, he noted that without these football administrators, including the GFA, players like him would not get the chance to play.



"The problem is we do everything with you guys, and if we don't include you, it won't work, so I hope you understand. There are a lot of players," Salisu said in response to the GFA boss.



Kurt Okraku laughed off the response from the defender and also said that Salisu was trying to rap him to buy time for himself, although he has plans to play for Ghana.

