What Nigerian players have been saying ahead of Ghana game

Nigeria defender, William Troost-Ekong

Ighalo warn Super Eagles ahead of Ghana clash

Ghana can't stop us - Nigeria midfielder Onazi



Nigeria announce squad to face Ghana in World Cup playoffs



Ghana is set to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs later in March 2022.



The first leg will come off in Ghana on March 25 before Nigeria host the second leg four days later in Abuja.



In the build-up to the games, three Super Eagle players have shared their thought on the two-legged tie.

Assistant captain, William Troost Ekon, has said the teams' target is to qualify for the World Cup after their disappointing exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome of the game against Tunisia, but that is football, there is nothing we can do about it,” he said.



“The next target for us now is to qualify for the World Cup. The experience the last time in Russia was great and we are all looking forward to making it to Qatar this time around.



Although very optimistic, Ekong is not carried away with the threat Ghana poses.



“We know how strong the Ghana team is. They have a lot of quality and young players in their team, but we will be up for it.”

For Odion Ighalo he anticipates difficult games against Ghana who would want to make up for their group stage exit at the AFCON.



“You know the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana. Because Ghana did not do well at the AFCON, they will want to bounce back so it is going to be a tough game; but Nigeria has what it takes to go through," he told ESPN.



“We just need to focus and work harder and let the game against Tunisia go. We have to play with confidence, we have to express ourselves and we have to give our best."



However, midfielder, Ogenyi Eddy Onazi believes, although Ghana would go the extra mile to try and qualify, the Black Stars cannot crash the Super Eagles dream.



“Qualifying for the World Cup is everything for them and they want to do it at the expense of Nigeria, which means a lot to them. But we also have dreams that cannot be dashed. They can’t stop us," he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

“They are a very good side with lots of experienced players with a lot of young and quality players.



“They have been together for a while now and let’s not think that because they failed to win a game at the AFCON, they will be pushovers. They have also appointed a new coach, so that makes them unpredictable at the moment. The game will be tough. We have to be more careful and come out with a plan to beat them.”



Nigeria has announced a strong provisional squad for the matches. All three players have been included.