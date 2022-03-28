0
What Otto Addo said about Felix Afena-Gyan after Ghana vs Nigeria game

Felix Afena Gyan Against Ola Aina Black Stars striker, Felix Afena Gyan beats Ola Aina to the ball

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw 0-0 with Nigeria in Kumasi

Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of World Cup play-off tie

Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification

AS Roma striker, Felix Afena-Gyan became fans' favorite after his debut performance against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.

Afena-Gyan's first Black Stars game didn't only make him the fans' favorite but he also won the admiration of interim Ghana coach Otto Addo after the game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Otto Addo applauded Felix Afena-Gyan’s performance in his first appearance for Black Stars who drew 0-0 with Nigeria as he labeled him as a teenage diamond during his post-match conference.

“Felix did really well,” Otto Addo said. “He created a lot of chances, very good ones too. Defensively he gave all he had."

"A lot of good pressure situations, he did exactly what I wanted him to do, just unlucky that he didn’t score. This guy is 19 years old and he’s a diamond.”

The Super Eagles will now host the Black Stars for the second leg of the FIFA World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Black Stars will have to avoid a defeat in Abuja as any scoring-draw will see them qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the away goal rule.

