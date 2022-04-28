What Otumfuo told Asamoah Gyan at his 23rd Anniversary

Asamoah Gyan to launch his book on Saturday

Life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has urged former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan to contribute his quota to improve Ghana Football.



He applauded the legendary striker for his contributions to football, indicating that Gyan has brought a lot of memories to Ghanaians.



“One of Otumfuo’s loyal children is here, and he has asked me to introduce him. He is known as Asamoah Gyan,“ said Daasebre Osei Bonsu.



“He has been visiting Otumfuo and the King is grateful for that. He was the best striker during the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted in Africa as he scored many goals for Ghana.

”Otumfuo says; 'Continue to do your best for Ghana football to improve and also as a way to honour your late mother'.”



His Royal Majesty of the Ashanti Kindom entreated the former Sunderland man during the celebration of his 23rd Anniversary as a King in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.



"Continue to do your best for Ghana football to improve and also as a way to honour your late mother," Otumfuo said as quoted by Footballghana.com.



Gyan who last played for the Black Stars is Ghana's all-time goalscorer with 51 goals.



The 36-year-old has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 FIFA World Cups, scoring six goals, the most by any African at the tournament.



He has led Ghana to two African Cup of Nation finals in 2010 and 2015, scoring crucial in both tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan will is set to launch his book, The LeGYANdary on Saturday, April 30, 2022.







