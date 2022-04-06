0
Menu
Sports

What President Akufo-Addo said about Ghana's World Cup chances during BBC interview

Nana Akufo Addo Black Stars 610x400.jpeg President Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars players and coaches

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Super Eagles apologize to Nigerians

President Akufo-Addo hosts Black Stars at Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars heading into the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

President Akufo-Addo is pleased with the technical ensemble of the Black Stars and has absolute trust in them to guide the team to an impressive finish at the World Cup.

In a BBC interview, President Akufo-Addo said that the team boast of young players who have demonstrated superior quality.

He believes that Ghana will guided by history in the games against Uruguay and Portugal and fight for the best.

President Akufo-Addo anticipates that the Black Stars will be motivated and give off their best to make it out of the group phase of the tournament.

“The new coach of Ghana has done a good job especially in mobilising some of the younger – if you like, unknown and ‘untried’ players but technically gifted and talented,” he said in an interview BBC’s Peter Ōkwóchè.

“I think that these competitions usually when you go there with people who are hungry to make a name for themselves to prove themselves, you are probably in a good space.

“I have no doubt that it will be a motivating factor. They will be very cautious of it and hopefully reverse the result of the 2010 experience [against Uruguay],” Akufo-Addo added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament scheduled for November 21 to December 18, 2022.

The Black Stars will begin the tournament with a match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before taking on Uruguay and South Korea.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dual citizenship is not the case against Assin North MP – Kwaku Azar
Supreme Court Justices rebuke Tsatsu Tsikata
Why Odartey Lamptey was ordered to give ex-wife GHC200K, cars and house at Dome
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Related Articles: