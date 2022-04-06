What President Akufo-Addo said about Ghana's World Cup chances during BBC interview

President Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars players and coaches

Ghana qualifies for 2022 World Cup

Super Eagles apologize to Nigerians



President Akufo-Addo hosts Black Stars at Jubilee House



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is optimistic about the chances of the Black Stars heading into the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



President Akufo-Addo is pleased with the technical ensemble of the Black Stars and has absolute trust in them to guide the team to an impressive finish at the World Cup.



In a BBC interview, President Akufo-Addo said that the team boast of young players who have demonstrated superior quality.

He believes that Ghana will guided by history in the games against Uruguay and Portugal and fight for the best.



President Akufo-Addo anticipates that the Black Stars will be motivated and give off their best to make it out of the group phase of the tournament.



“The new coach of Ghana has done a good job especially in mobilising some of the younger – if you like, unknown and ‘untried’ players but technically gifted and talented,” he said in an interview BBC’s Peter Ōkwóchè.



“I think that these competitions usually when you go there with people who are hungry to make a name for themselves to prove themselves, you are probably in a good space.



“I have no doubt that it will be a motivating factor. They will be very cautious of it and hopefully reverse the result of the 2010 experience [against Uruguay],” Akufo-Addo added.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group H of the tournament scheduled for November 21 to December 18, 2022.



The Black Stars will begin the tournament with a match against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before taking on Uruguay and South Korea.



