What Prosper Narteh said that triggered 'disrespectful' comment from Samuel Boadu

Asante Kotoko fans on various social media platforms especially Twitter have descended heavily on Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu for his “disrespectful” comments against their club.
The anger of Asante Kotoko fans come on the back of Samuel Boadu’s post-match comments that the Porcupine Warriors still wouldn’t have been able to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak if he had used their junior side (Auroras) in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash.
Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko shared the points for the outstanding matchday seven game in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
However, Samuel Boadu made a comment that has trended since the game ended in response to Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh’s comment that the Phobians played their best football against them.
"I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," he added.
“What I will say it that because we have been playing better, it gave our opponent (Hearts of Oak) that information that they have to step up their game and I’m sure that you can attest to the fact that they have never played this way in the league. "I stand to be corrected Hearts of Oak as you know have not played better this like before. With all due respect, I respect Hearts of Oak and love this kind of performance," Dr. Prosper Narteh jabbed.
Samuel Boadu reacted with a much stronger rebuttal when asked about what the Asante Kotoko coach said about his team.
“This was not one of our best games our best game of the first round was against Legon Cities, if we had used our junior team (Auroras) against them today, Kotoko can still not score us,” Samuel Boadu responded but his response didn’t go down well with some Kotoko fans on social media.
Watch what Prosper Narteh said that triggered Samuel Boadu’s response in the post below:
