What Sammy Kuffour said about Despite's $3-million worth Bugatti

One of Ghana's richest business moguls, Osei Kwame Despite, has been in the trends after he bought a new Bugatti which is reportedly valued at $3million.



Despite caused a massive stir when the luxurious car was driven to a football match that took place on Sunday, 6, 2022, as part of his 60th birthday celebration.



The owner of Despite Media group is a member of a rich group dubbed 'East Legon Executive Club', a group which has former Black Stars player, Samuel Osei Kuffour as a member.

Speaking while people mob the car to have a feel of it, Kuffour hailed his colleague for owning such a marvellous car.



"The car is very nice. In life, you have to commend those who are blessed so that God will in that regard bless you. The car is really nice. This is one in Ghana, even in America, there are a few of them," he said in a video posted by AshesGyamera on YouTube.



Osei Kuffour in a previous interview revealed how Despite guided him to become wealthy.



“He [Dr. Osei Kwame Despite] would call me and say Sam I know you played this game and made some good money and let’s purchase this property. By the time I realized I had acquired quite a number of properties.”



“Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of the Despite Group also checked on me and asked about how well I was saving money.”



So to borrow the biblical scripture in Proverbs 13:20, “keep company with the wise and you will become wise," he told Joy News.