What Samuel Boadu said ahead of Hearts of Oak's Confederation Cup game against Real Bamako

Accra Hearts Oak Coach Samuel Boadu Wins Coach Month Award June 650x450 1 Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sacked Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has wished the club well ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup game against Real Bamako.

The Phobians will face the Malians in the second round of the preliminary games in the CAF Confederation Cup, and the winner of the tie will make it to the group stages of the competition.

Samuel Boadu has sent a good luck message to Accra Hearts of Oak despite being sacked days before the game against Real Bamako of Guinea in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"Wishing you the Phobia family and the team the best of luck as you begin the Africa campaign."

"I know the guys have put in the hours and have put in the effort, so now it’s their time to shine. All the best to you and the team," Samuel Boadu posted on his Facebook page cited by GhanaWeb.

Samuel Boadu won five trophies in his two-year stay as the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.

