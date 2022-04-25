What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has disclosed a conversation he had with Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o over his ambitions as president of the Ghana Football Association.



Asamoah Gyan says Eto’o urged him to be very strategic about any decision to be GFA President.



Eto’o, according to Asamoah Gyan said being a legend is not enough grounds for assuming the highest role in football administration in the country.

Eto’o counselled Gyan to work hard and put in place the required plan if he wants to win assume the role some day.



“I was on the flight with him. He told me becoming President of the FA is not something you just wake up to. He planned it for years. He said the mere fact that you’re legend won’t guarantee you the seat”



Gyan in quite a number of interviews ahead of his book launch on Saturday, April 30, 2022 failed to rule an interest in the post, explaining that he could go for it at the right time.



“I don’t know. It might be possible. I haven’t thought about it. There are a lot of people who call me and tell me that I can be the FA President one day,” he said on Asaase FM on Tuesday.



In the history of the Black Stars, Gyan is recorded to have scored the most goals, finding the net 51 times for the country.

Gyan is the highest scoring African in the history of the World Cup with six goals to his credit in three World Cup finals.



Watch GhanaWeb's interview with Asamoah Gyan's manager below



