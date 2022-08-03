What Stephen Mukwala said after joining Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko new signing, Steven Mukwala Desse and CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Ugandan striker, Stephen Dese Mukwala, has pledged his one hundred percent commitment to the course of Asante Kotoko after joining the Porcupines ahead of the new season.

The Ghana Premier League champions announced the signing of the Ugandan via their Twitter handle, stating that the striker has joined the club on a free transfer.



Stephen Mukwala signed a two-year deal with Asante Kotoko with an option to extend by a year, and he is already fired up ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 football season.



In a video cited by GhanaWeb, Mukwala Stephen promised to repay the faith and belief shown in him by the fans of Asante Kotoko.

"Basically, I want to thank the fans of mighty Asante Kotoko for the beautiful reception, I already feel at home because of the love showed me in the last few days and I promise to repay that faith and belief in me. I can’t wait to get started," he said.



Stephen Mukwala scored 40 goals in 73 appearances in the three seasons that he spent in the Ugandan top-flight league.



