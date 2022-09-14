3
What Thierry Henry, Rio Ferdinand said about Kudus Mohammed's magnificent goal

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinard have praised Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed after scoring a cracking goal against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Kudus with his back at goal whipped the ball with fierce power and precision which hit the inside of the crossbar before going in.

His magnificent goal brought Ajax level in the first half. But the Dutch side eventually lost 2-1 at the death at Anfield.

While reacting to Kudu's goal on BT Sports, Henry said the Ghanaian is living the dream and acknowledged his finish.

"He came from the Academy Right to Dream from Ghana and he is living the dream" “Take a bow son, what a finish from Kudus!”

For Rio Ferdinard who was also on the show, he said the finish was devastating and no goalkeeper would save that.

"What a devastating finish. No keeper in the world saves that."

Mohammed Kudus, primarily a midfielder, is currently used as a false 9 and has scored 5 goals in his last 5 games for Ajax.

