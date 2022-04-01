What Thomas Partey told his father before Nigeria-Ghana game in Abuja

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's father, Jacob Partey has disclosed that his son promised to score in Nigeria before the game against the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Arsenal star's father called his son after lights went off during the team's training to check on the welfare of his son and his teammates.



While having a moment with his phone, the 28-year-old promised his father he was going to score and make him and the country proud.



“I called my son (Thomas) when I heard on the news that the lights at the stadium in Abuja were off, he assured me that everything will be fine," he said on Angel TV.



“I then prayed for him, that God should be with him. He confidently respond to me that he was going to score and make us proud.”



Thomas Partey scored for the Black Stars in the opening minutes of the game before Nigeria were awarded a controversial penalty after Ademola Lookman was adjudged to have been fouled by Dennis Odoi.

Captain Trost Ekong scored from the spot-kick to get the equalizer from the Super Eagles.



Napoli striker Victor Oshimen scored again for the home side but the goal was ruled out by the VAR for offside.



The Black Stars held the Nigerians to a 1-1 draw to secure passage to the World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



