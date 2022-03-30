What a gallant display by the Black Stars – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia has commended the Black Stars team on their qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup, Tuesday, 29 March 2022, on away goal rule, after drawing 1-1 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Following the Black Stars qualification, Vice-President Bawumia tweeted: “What a gallant display by the Black Stars!.



“Congratulations to the team for qualifying for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.”



The Black Stars drew first blood 11th minute into the first half with a thunderbolt from a distance from Arsenal sensation Thomas Partey.



The Super Eagles levelled the scores in the 22nd minute after a VAR check awarded the Nigerians a penalty.

The Nigerians scored brilliantly from the spot kick to end the first 45 minutes one apiece.



Despite the home support, the Black Stars held on in the second half till the end of the game.



Ghana, thus, qualifies to the World Cup on away goal rules as the first leg at the Baba Yara stadium ended in a goalless stalemate.



Qatar will be Ghana's fourth appearance at the Fifa World Cup.