'What an achievement!' - TSG Hoffenheim celebrates Hearts of Oak for winning FA Cup

German Bundesliga club, TSG Hoffenheim have reacted happily to Accra Hearts of Oak's record victory in Ghana's FA Cup competition.



The Phobians extended their lead in the MTN FA Cup competition to a record 12th title after beating Bechem United 2-1 in the 2022 finals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday, June 26.



Accra Hearts of Oak fans and sympathizers all over the world have celebrated the victory to compensate themselves for their loss in the Ghana Premier League where they finished 6th and Hoffenheim have joined the celebrations.



The German club who are one of the global partners of the Phobians took to Twitter to congratulate Accra Hearts of Oak for their mouth-watering achievements.

"What an achievement ???? Congratulations to @HeartsOfOakGH! Enjoy and celebrate this great success ????," the club wrote.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored on his 21st birthday to win the 12 FA Cup title for Accra Hearts of Oak after Caleb Amankwah had cancelled Emmanuel Avornyo's goal in the first half.





What an achievement ????



Congratulations to @HeartsOfOakGH!



Enjoy and celebrate this great success ???? https://t.co/RMYABY1epd — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) June 27, 2022

