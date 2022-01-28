What club does he play for? - Songo rejects Asamoah Gyan Black Stars return

Asamoah Gyan and Countryman Songo

Gyan left out of Ghana’s squad for AFCON

Gyan eyes last dance with Black Stars before retirement



Ghana to play Nigeria in World Cup playoff



Controversial sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyeman better known as Countryman Songo has rejected calls for Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan to return to the Black Stars team.



The Black Stars exited the AFCON at group stages with just a point for the first time after Gyan was left out of the squad for the tournament.



Following the Black Stars’ flop at the African showpiece, a section of Ghanaians have called for the return of the Baby Jet into the national team. But Songo disagrees with such suggestions.



In an interview with the host of Good Evening Ghana show on Metro TV on January 26, 2022, Paul Adom Otchere asked the sports presenter said “there have been people who have said Asamoah Gyan should play the two games against Nigeria, do you agree?”

Songo responded saying, “I’m not the coach, but what team does he [Asamoah Gyan] play for.”



Songo made a statement to suggest that Gyan’s inclusion in the national team will give him the opportunity to revive his football career which he has put on hold.



“How many games did he play [when he signed for Legon Cities]? The problem with the Black Stars is who you know and doing business with the black Stars,” Songo stated.



Asamoah Gyan in a recent interview on Super Sports revealed his intentions to play for the Black Stars again before he retires.



“I haven’t retired yet. If I need to play I have to shed some weight and be active before and train week in week out and I will be good to go. I still got a lot to offer. The mind is there, everything is alright,” Gyan said.