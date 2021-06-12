What did Buhari say today? Nigeria president promise justice for elements wey dey profit from violence for di kontri

President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say June 12, Democracy Day na celebration of freedom and victory fof one pipo, one kontri and one Nigeria.

Di president tok dis one during im Democracy Day broadcast on Saturday.



Di president wey also tok sorry to victims and families of violent attacks and kidnappings for di kontri say im administration go ensure justice and punish those wey dey benefit from violence fir Nigeria.



"In di last two months we don witness and overcome some challenges wey suppose destroy oda nations,



Unfortunately some of dis challenges lead to loss of lives of our compatriots and destruction of infrastructure



"Once again I wan render my condolences to family of men wey lose dia lives in di line of duty as dem dey try to keep di kontri save. Also families wey lose dia lives wen dem kidnap and attack dem."

"Some Nigerians dey take advantage of di palava wey dey go on and dey make profit out of am, we dey chook eye for di mata and we go bring dem to justice."



Di president also assure say im administration dey chook eye for di mata of poverty and youth employment and say im vision of bringing 100 million Nigerians out of Nigeria dey in action.



On di mata of Covid-19, di president say:



"In di last one year, Nigeria and di whole world face Covid-19 wey no body expect, our response dey successful due to our proactive action wey dey globally recognized. We make sure say our lockdown measures no too affect Nigerians"



President Buhari also reinstate im commitment to free and fair elections for di kontri as im tok about di reason for making June 12 democracy day.

"No be only to honour di sacrifice di men and women wey fight for democracy but also to demonstrate our commitment to satisfy di pipo but also to create environment wey democracy na way of life, as your presiden, I dey committed to ensure free fair and credible election but however you need to dey involve to create a system wey go make am work."



On constitutional reform and amendments, Buhari say:



"While dis govt no shake head against constitutional amendments, everyone must understand say di power to begin di process dey di hand of di national assembly and dem don begin di work to do so in a way wey go carry everyone along.



"I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria's corporate existence. I go do everything in my power to ensure say security and welfare of di pipo na priority," Buhari tok.



