What do I need again after coaching at the World Cup? - Coach Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

Coach Kwesi Appiah chooses academy football above national team

Coach Kwesi Appiah reveals pressure in managing Black Stars



Kwesi Appiah not interested in active coaching currently



Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah believes that he has seen it all when it comes to managing a football team at the highest level.



Speaking on Untold Stories TV, Kwesi Appiah questioned why he has to return to active football when he has already led the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup.



According to him, having been a coach and a footballer has taught him a lot and he now wants to impart knowledge to the young ones.



“I have been a player and I have been a coach, for me to coach at the World Cup level what do I need again,” the former Black Stars coach said.

He explained that he enjoys his current work at Kenpong Academy more because there is no pressure on him and has taken him away from verbal abuse by football fans.



“It's good to impact knowledge and for me being at Kenpong Academy, I love it more than up there.



“Because up there you do the best that you can, those who are coming to compete against you are also coming to do their best,” he stated.



Coach Kwesi Appiah managed the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup where Ghana crashed out at the group stages for the first time.



He returned to the scene again for the 2019 AFCON where the Black Stars were knocked out at the Quarter-final stages.