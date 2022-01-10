What happened the last time Ghana met Morocco in the AFCON

Ghana begins 2021 AFCON with Morocco fixture

Milovan Rajevac confident of victory over Morocco



Yaw Preko hopes ‘underdog’ Ghana will beat Morocco



The Black Stars of Ghana begin their quest for a fifth African Cup of Nations trophy on Monday, January 10, 2022, with a match against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.



The two African football giants square it off in a Group C opener with both teams eager to begin the tournament on a sound note.



Whiles Ghana is chasing a fifth trophy which has been elusive for the past forty years, Morocco on the other hand are eyeing a third trophy.

Ghana and Morocco have a history in the AFCON having met thrice in the competition.



Each side have won once with the other game ending in a draw but the focus of this story is the last meeting between the two countries.



The last time Ghana played Morocco in the AFCON was the 2008 edition that was held here in Ghana.



In the final match of Group A, the Black Stars of Ghana defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 with Michael Essien producing arguably his best performance at the AFCON.



The then Chelsea star gave Ghana the lead in the 26th minute, latching on to a brilliant lob from his midfield partner Sulley Muntari.

Michael Essien then repaid the favor by assisting Muntari for Ghana’s second goal in the 44th minute.



The game produced three yellow cards with Ghana getting one (John Paintsil) and Morocco earning two (Erbate and Kabous).



Asamoah Gyan also hit the goal post in that game. That was his first game after threatening to leave camp following vile attacks from Ghanaians for his performance in the opening match.



As Ghana plays Morocco today, Ghanaians will hope for a repeat of the 2008 result.



Watch highlights of the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium on January 28, 2008 below:





GhanaWeb's coverage of the AFCON is sponsored by Ice Gold Mineral Water and Kenpong Football Academy.



