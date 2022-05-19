What happens to the remaining Ashgold games? - Kotoko CEO questions GFA

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has questioned the Ghana FA over the postponement of Kotoko's Ghana Premier League matchday 29 fixture against banned Ashanti Gold.



The GFA on the eve of the match announced via their website that the said fixture has been shelved indefinitely on the advice of the Ghana Police.



Displeased Nana Yaw Amponsah has said the GFA informed Kotoko a day before the game, adding that FA should have done consultation before releasing the verdict on AshantiGold's match-fixing scandal.



“We were only informed on Wednesday about the postponement of our game, meanwhile we’ve prepared for the match already, but the timing was wrong, the FA should have consulted further before releasing AshantiGold’s verdict,” he said on Peace FM.

He continued by questioning the FA on what happens to the remains AshantiGold matches as the ban takes effect from next season.



“So what would happen to the rest of AshantiGold games? How competitive will the matches involving AshantiGold be?” he asked.



The Disciplinary Committee of the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, announced that AshantiGold and now Division One side Inter Allies have been found guilty of match-fixing in 2021. Therefore, both teams have been demoted to the country's third-tier league. The DC also sanctioned administrators, coaches, and some players of both teams.



Despite the demotion and the bans, the teams are allowed to conclude the current campaign as the sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season.



Meanwhile, there are six matches left in the current season.



In relation to the match postponement, Asante Kotoko released a statement on Thursday, May 19, 2022, demanding that the FA settle the cost incurred in their preparation for the postponed fixture.

