What self-acclaimed soothsayer said about Castro that made Asamoah Gyan angry

A self-acclaimed witch doctor has stepped on the toes of legendary Ghanaian striker, Asamoah Gyan after claiming that the ex-Black Stars captain will run mad for allegedly being behind the missing and subsequent death of popular musician, Castro.

According to the soothsayer, the Ghanaian footballer allegedly plotted to end the life of Castro in order to take over his shine



In a video on social media, the witch doctor only described herself as a ‘Daughter of Mami water'. She dressed in what appears like a novella soothsayer with cards and a candle.



Accusing Asamoah Gyan for the death of Castro, she said, “you caused grief for the whole country. You caused a lot of cries, regrets because there are musicians but he is different.”



The soothsayer who appeared to be struggling to interpret her cards questioned the motive behind Asamoah Gyan’s alleged plot to end Castro’s life.



Castro and his girlfriend, Janet Bandu went missing about 8 years ago in Ada after they had gone skiing on the Ada River.

The musician was reported to have been in the midst of Asamoah Gyan and other prominent personalities before going missing.



Asamoah Gyan in his book, revealed that he made attempts to bring his friend back to life after engaging several fetish priests they were all unable to find Castro.



Watch video below







