What the numbers say when Kotoko play at home team against Hearts of Oak

Kotoko will host Hearts of Oak on Sunday

Asante Kotoko play as a home side against Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko, handled by Prosper Narteh Ogum, go into the tie as leaders of the 2021/22 league table after 23 matches and are brimming with confidence ahead of the tie.



Meanwhile, the Phobians have amassed more points than Kotoko in the last 5 matches played in the league going into the fixture (10 points) – W3 D1 L1. The Porcupine Warriors have 9 points – W2 D3 L0.



Only Bechem United (11 points) have collected more points than the Rainbow Club.



This is the first time Hearts of Oak are visiting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to take on Kotoko since April 2018. Winger Patrick Razak struck a 67th-minute goal to hand the maximum points to the Phobians. The goal came at a time Hearts were on the back foot with Kotoko in control of proceedings. Assistant coach Edward Nii Odoom took charge of the tie while head coach Henry Wellington was away on sick leave.



FACTS



H2H since 1958

Since 1958 Kotoko have played as a home team as Hearts of Oak in the league on 52 occasions.



The Porcupine Warriors have amassed 18 wins against the Phobians



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have also won 18.



There are 16 drawn games involving the two sides.



H2H since the introduction of the Ghana Premier League on 19th December 1993 which formed part of the 1993/94 season.



Number of games played between the two sides – 47

Number of Kotoko wins – 10



Number of Hearts of Oak wins – 17



Number of drawn games – 20



Number of Kotoko goals scored – 41



Number of Hearts of Oak goals scored – 51