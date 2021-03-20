WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram down: Users dey complain say dem no fit use di apps

Picture showing popular social media apps

Social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as messaging service WhatsApp, no dey available for some hours on Friday.

Many users of di apps don report say e no dey work all around di world.



Di three apps all of which na part of Facebook company, and dey share common technology - bin stop to dey work on Friday evening for Nigeria and for afternoon for oda parts of d world.

Pipo wey dey use am bin see error alerts wen dem open di app and notice say dem no fit send or receive messages.



Facebook official "platform status" page, wey dey always track problems for developers, tok say di platform dey "healthy" and dem no get any wahala.