When Asante Kotoko beat Bayern Leverkusen 1-0 in Kumasi

A report of Asante Kotoko's game against Leverkusen

The visit of Borussia Dortmund officials and legends to Ghana recently has spiked conversations about drawing some of Europe's top football clubs to play off-season matches in the country.

The conversation has led to Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour promising to engineer a move to have the German giants visit the country.



But before, Dortmund, there were Real Madrid, Santos of Brazil and another German club Bayern Leverkusen.



At the height of Ghana's footballing exploits from the 60s to the early 80s, the country hosted some of the very best clubs in Europe and South America and one of those team was Bayern Leverkusen.



Bayern Leverkusen came to Ghana for a preseason tour in 1981 and they played Ghana's champions Asante Kotoko in a friendly game.

Captained by Papa Arkoh, a well-drilled Asante Kotoko team that had the likes of former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah and Samuel Opoku Nti beat the Germans by a lone goal.



The game was played on Sunday, January 11, 1981, and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was filled to capacity.



Asante Kotoko used the game as part of their preparations for the 1981/1982 CAF Champions League and they finished second in the competition before winning it in 1983.



