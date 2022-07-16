When God is 'on holidays,' other spirits are allowed to operate’ – Countryman Songo talks spirituality

Countryman Songo

Countryman Songo talks about spirituality

Juju in Ghana football is a topical issue



Songo believes God gives lesser gods power to operate<>



Patrick Osei Agyemang, alias Countryman Songo, has opened up about spirituality in the affairs of man.



He says even though all power and spirituality is of God the creator of any and everything, there are times that man is allowed by God to take charge of his spirituality via smaller gods.



The ‘Fire For Fire’ sports show presenter in an interview on Asempa FM, July 15, 2022 stressed that spirituality was important in the affairs of man.



“There are matters of this world and God has created everything. Universally, all spirit belongs to God Almighty but there are matters of this earth.

“Let us assume that God is not there even though He is Omnipresent. If God goes on holiday for example and God asks everyone to use their spirit, we all fight for survival,” he submitted.



Songo explained further that in the hypothetical situation that God went on holidays, there are lesser gods that intervene in the affairs of man and for good reason.



He stated that he was spiritual and was from a clan that had the Asampong spirit that protects all members of the clan. “There are matters of the earth and that is why we pour libation, that is why there are lesser gods…all power belongs to God but the Asampong and other spirits we call upon are also spirits.



“God has given us the spirit of Asampong and we are holding on fast to it,” he added.



Even though he did not relate the issue to spirituality in football, the subject of juju – black magic – in football is a long discussed subject with the general consensus being that clubs even national teams have often resorted to ‘ways and means’ to win matches.



