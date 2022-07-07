0
When I was a hot cake in Italy I wanted to play for the Azzurri - Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghana international, Richmond Boakye Yiadom says in the past he wanted to play for the Italian national team.

Speaking to Radio Gold Sports in an interview, the player who is now in the roaster of the Black Stars says when he was a hot cake in Italy during the early days of his career, his dream was to represent the Azzurri.

“I played one of the big derby games in the Italian Serie B, that was between Sassuolo and Modena.

“Some big men like Jordan Anagbla came to watch me and asked me if I would love to play for Ghana.

“By then I was a hot cake in the Italian football and I wanted to play for Italy because I didn’t want any problem,” Richmond Boakye Yiadom shared.

The former Red Star Belgrade star added, “But if I look at how Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien related to each other in camp, it made my interest in the Black Stars grow.

“So when I was invited for the U-20 in 2013, we didn’t disappoint and we won bronze at FIFA World Cup in Turkey.

“So I was given the opportunity at the senior national team after my exploits with the U-20.”

In the past, Richmond Boakye Yiadom played for clubs including Genoa, Sassuolo, Juventus, as well as Atalanta.

