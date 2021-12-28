'When you can't wait to be there' - Alexander Djiku poised ahead of AFCON 2021

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku is ready for AFCON 2021 after stating that he can't wait to be in Cameroon.

The French-born Ghana international is one of the few players, who reported on time for pre-AFCON camping in Qatar.



The Strasbourg player has been a key member of the Black Stars since making his debut in 2020 and remains one of the stars of the team ahead of the Nations Cup.



"When you can't wait to be there," he posted on Twitter.



The Black Stars will be chasing a fifth AFCON title in Cameroon when the tournament begins on January 9, 2022.

The team is expected to play three international friendlies, including a clash with African champions Algeria in Doha, before leaving for Cameroon on January 7.



Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon, and the Comoros Island.



The Black Stars open their AFCON campaign with a game against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on January 10.



