Where is Asamoah Gyan? - Ghanaians ask Otto Addo after Black Stars squad announcement

Some Ghanaians on social media have questioned the absence of Asamoah Gyan from the Black Stars squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.
Gyan, who has been out of action for a long while, has begun personal training sessions in the hopes of getting back in shape after announcing his intention to return to the Black Stars.
Following the announcement of the Black Stars squad on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, some Ghanaians are sarcastically disappointed that the 35-year-old was left out.
Some argue that Gyan should have been included in order to better assess his readiness for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, before engaging Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
The called-up players include:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott.
Defenders: Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Stephan Ambrosius.
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Elisha Owusu, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.
Wingers: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Issahaku Abdul Fatawu, Osman Bukari, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo
It’s really bitter Otto Addo ‘s Black Stars call up came without Asamoah Gyan. We were all in this country when Mubarak Wakaso with no team got selected to afcon with injury and he couldn’t even played a game but u ppl kept quiet cos It isn’t Asamoah Gyan ????????♂️— Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) September 6, 2022
No Asamoah Gyan? This isn't right.— UEFA Europa League (@NoErrors01) September 6, 2022
Where is Asamoah Gyan?????????????????— Michael Nunoo (@Mickynun6) September 6, 2022
Asamoah Gyan is missing ???? he needs more minutes to get into full shape ????????— Backpass (@KwamiAsamani92) September 6, 2022
So they didn’t call Asamoah Gyan?? ????— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 6, 2022
No Asamoah Gyan??????????♂️????SMH— iLikeBenny (@iLikeBennyy) September 6, 2022
Otto Addo should have involve Asamoah Gyan in the squad to see his performance— ???????????????? ???????????????? ???? ????????????????? (@officialpaipher) September 6, 2022
They didn’t call Asamoah Gyan ???? #Ewol3monkor pic.twitter.com/OWb0Jaiieu— The Fiend ❤️???????? (@JustEmrys) September 6, 2022
Well Asamoah Gyan didn’t make it… we go again— Deezy ♚ (@oh_deezy) September 6, 2022
Where is asamoah gyan????— Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) September 6, 2022
No Asamoah Gyan ???????? anaa me yale ????— Kofi Sika GuyGuy ???? (@guyguyArmy) September 6, 2022
Good no Asamoah Gyan ???????????? https://t.co/FUVkaKIFeX— Don Law (@nklaw) September 6, 2022
Let's all laugh at Asamoah Gyan for not getting a call up ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Sey Banku❤????????♋ (@sey_amen_) September 6, 2022
