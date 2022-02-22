Where is Hearts of Oak and Kotoko? - South African coach questions

Coach Pitso Mosimane

Hearts, Kotoko urged to return to their glory days

Hearts of Oak draw with Asante Kotoko



JS Souara knockout Hearts of Oak from CAF Confed. Cup



Pitso Mosimane, the head coach of Al Ahly, has questioned the absence of Ghana’s leading clubs at the summit of Africa football.



In an interview with Joy FM, the 3-time CAF Champions League winning reacted to the sharp decline of Ghana’s presence on the continent.



He explained that Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko used to terrorize clubs in Africa due to the massive support they got at home



“Where are the Porcupine Warriors. They used to terrorize everybody. Where is Phobia, where are those teams? When these two top teams play in Ghana, the streets are closed. Where are those teams in the CAF Champions League? Where are the top talents,” the coach stated.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have struggled when it comes to playing at CAF Club competitions.



The two sides have failed to reach the finals of the continent’s club tournament in a long while.



Hearts of Oak was the last Ghanaian side to compete at any CAF club competition.



Hearts of Oak won Africa's most prestigious football title in 2000, as well as the inaugural CAF Confederation Cup in 2004.



Asante Kotoko was a strong force in Africa, winning the Champions League in 1971 and 1983 and being selected by the IFFHS as the continent's club of the twentieth century.