Whether you are Otchere or Darko, leave appointment of Black Stars coach to technical people - GFA exco member

Executive Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Tony Aubynn has spoken against any third-party influence in the search for the next Black Stars coach.



The search for the new Black Stars coach seems to have taken a political twist with reports indicating that the government is forcing their candidate on the Ghana Football Association.

The reports further states that the GFA have settled on Otto Addo as the next Black Stars coach but the government who is responsible for the payment of national team coaches is pushing for the appointment of former Brighton and Hove Albion coach Chris Hughton.



Dr. Tony Aubynn in reacting to questions regarding a certain Otchere Darko lobbying for the appointment of Chris Hughton urged the aforementioned person to leave the job to the people with the technical known how.



“I had a teacher called Otchere Darko so I don’t know if he is the one you are refereeing to as the man bringing Chris Hughton. But whether you are Otchere or Darko please leave the appointment of the coach to the technical people, “he said in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.



Chris Hughton and Otto Addo are said to be the lead candidates for the vacant Black Stars job with both government and GFA officials pulling strings for their preferred choice to get the job.