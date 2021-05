Who be Ibrahim Attahiru, di Nigeria army chief, wey die for military plane crash?

Ibrahim Attahiru, di Nigeria chief of army staff wey die last week

Nigeria Chief of Army Staff wey only enta office for January 2021 don die for military plane crash.

Tok-tok pesin for di Army Yerima Mohammed na im confirm di death of di COAS to BBC.



Before im death, Major General Attahiru Ibrahim na im bin dey charged to spear head di fight against insurgency for Nigeria but who im be?



Dem born late Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru on 10 August, 1966.



E come from Kaduna North for Kaduna State, and im be member of di Regular Course 35 of di Nigerian Defence Academy.



Im be graduate of di Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command Staff College, Jaji and di Nigerian Army school of Infantry.

Late Major General Attahiru bin start cadet training for January 1984 and bin dey commissioned into di rank of Second Lieutenant for December 1986 as Infantry Officer.



Di late COAS bin go school well well. Im get Masters degree in Strategic Management and Policy Studies from di Nigerian Defence Academy.



Im also get Masters of Science in Human Resources Management and Development form Salford University for United Kingdom and Graduate Diploma for International Studies from di University of Nairobi, Kenya.



Late Major Attahiru bin get plenty appointments on di staff, instructional and in command during im military career.



E bin get chance to do tour duty wit di United Nations for Sierra Leone as military observer, dat na wia im facilitate UK military engagement for year 2000.

Some of di appointments wey im bin get during im time for di Army include: Commanding Officer 146 Battalion Nigerian Army (Operation HARMONY IV). For Bakassi Peninsula, Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army (Operation PULO SHIELD), General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army.



Major General Attahiru Ibrahim bin dey work as di General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army before im appointment as Chief of Army Staff for January 2021 by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.