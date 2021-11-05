'Who invited Philemon to the Black Stars in the first place?' - Coach JE Sarpong asks

• Coach JE Sarpong is not happy about the inclusion of Philemon Baffuor in the Black Stars
• Baffuor yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars despite being named in the squad for the 6th successive times
• Ghana will play Ethiopia and South Africa in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Veteran Ghanaian coach, J.E Sarpong, has questioned the Black Stars invitation given to Dream FC defender, Philemon Baffour, ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Philemon Baffuor was named in the Black Stars squad alongside twenty-seven other players by head coach Milovan Rajevac as Ghana prepares for the final phase of the first stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
He has constantly been named in the past six Black Stars call-up but he is yet to get a single minute under his belt even in the absence of first-choice right-back Andy Yiadom.
His current inclusion in the squad again for the upcoming games has caused a stir among Ghanaian football fans, causing Sarpong to react on Accra-based Asempa FM.
“Milovan is not the first coach to invite Philemon to the Black Stars. During C.K Akonnor’s time, he invited him as well. Who invited Philemon to the Black Stars in the first place? What did the person see? If he is being invited to train with the Black Stars alone then that is not good enough because if that is the criteria, we can get a lot of people to go and train with the team. Me as a technical man, if he doesn’t feature in my team I will drop him,” he said.
