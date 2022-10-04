1
Menu
Sports

Whoever succeeds Samuel Boadu at Hearts of Oak will struggle - Amankwah Mireku claims

312021104154 Txobrfdq5l Samuel Boadu In White Medeama Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak legend, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has stated the successor to the outgone gaffer, Samuel Boadu, will assume a challenging role.

Samuel Boadu spent two seasons at the club, winning six trophies, which included the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, Super Cup and others.

Speaking with Nhyira FM, Amankwah Mireku set the record straight that whoever takes over the job will have big boots to fill.

"The truth is that I’m scared for whoever is coming into coach Accra Hearts of Oak for now because the legacy Samuel Boadu has left behind brings a lot of workload and expectations on the new coach as he needs to perform more than Samuel Boadu."

The Phobians are yet to appoint a head coach to lead their new technical team of David Ocloo(assistant manager), and Richard Oppong(goalkeeper's trainer).

Samuel Boadu was dismissed after leading Hearts of Oak to a defeat to Aduana Stars before drawing with Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in the first three games of the new season.

EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
ECG prepaid ‘dumsor’ and the woes of customers
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid
Pressure mounts on Alan Kyerematen to resign as Trade Minister
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Related Articles: